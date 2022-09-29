HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is getting ready to host Texas State.

The Dukes and Bobcats are scheduled to meet for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two squads.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Texas State

2022 Record: 2-2 Overall (0-0 Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Jake Spavital (4th Season - 11-29 career record)

Player to Watch: Layne Hatcher (QB) - 1,067 passing yards, 10 TD, 4 interceptions, 62.3% completions

Series History: Teams have never met

