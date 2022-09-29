JMU Football Opponent Report: Texas State
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is getting ready to host Texas State.
The Dukes and Bobcats are scheduled to meet for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two squads.
2022 Record: 2-2 Overall (0-0 Sun Belt)
Head Coach: Jake Spavital (4th Season - 11-29 career record)
Player to Watch: Layne Hatcher (QB) - 1,067 passing yards, 10 TD, 4 interceptions, 62.3% completions
Series History: Teams have never met
