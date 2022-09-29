New Alzheimer’s drug trials offering hope, slowing decline by 27%

A new Alzheimer's drug has received positive topline results from Phase 3 trials.
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new Alzheimer’s drug has received positive topline results from Phase 3 trials.

Eisai/Biogen announced the results Tuesday, Sept. 27. The drug, Lecanemab, works to combat amyloid plaque in the brain, which is a marker of cognitive decline. The drug was designed for those in early stages of the disease.

Katie McDonough with the Southeastern Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said the drug cannot reverse the effects of the disease, but it may slow the progression. However, there’s still research to be done.

“The association is waiting, like many others, to review the more detailed outcomes of the trial that should be available in November, but this announcement puts us in a place where we’re very optimistic about the efficacy of this medication,” said McDonough.

The drug is one of a handful of potential Alzheimer’s treatments in trials right now.

“We know that treatments in the future are likely going to come from multiple types of therapies. The Alzheimer’s Association is committed to diversifying the science, so we’re looking at all kinds of science that impact the brain,” said McDonough.

These trial results are giving hope to many impacted by Alzheimer’s, and it may one day be able to buy a precious gift: time.

“It gives patients and their families more time. It gives people living with Alzheimer’s the opportunity to potentially have more time, keeping in mind that what that looks like for any individual will look different,” said McDonough.

