Positive Paws relocates to Waynesboro, reopens to train and socialize dogs

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Several months ago, a dog-training facility and non-profit had to close their doors after their landlord decided to sell the property.

Positive Paws K-9 Angels’ hiatus lasted about two months. During that time, staff and volunteers missed their dogs, and the dogs missed out on training and socialization. Now, they’ve got a new spot, and they are back with their favorite furry friends.

The staff said opening back up and seeing clients and pets again was wonderful.

“We had a couple of open houses for our clients so that they could see the space, ask questions, fill out forms, that kind of thing. It was really great to see everyone again. Everyone’s really excited to see us, we’re excited to see them,” said Robin Hopkins, who serves on their Board of Directors.

Positive Paws offers training and socialization for dogs, and they can train therapy dogs. They have community partnerships with organizations, medical facilities, schools and detention centers.

In the past, they’ve had locations in Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft, and their new spot is 2510 and 2520 West Main St. in Waynesboro.

“It’s split up into two rooms, which is really nice for us because we like to separate based on the size of dog, so we have a small dog room and a large dog room, and they both have access to outside,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins said the space is really working for them, but the main thing to lead trainer, Shelli Crust, is that the dogs came back.

“The dogs were so excited to see me. I was so excited to see them. The people were like, ‘we’re so happy you’re back!’” said Crust.

For many staff, volunteers and community members, PPK9 is a fixture in their lives. Their training of therapy dogs will continue in their new space, and Crust received exciting news earlier this week.

“We are officially on the AKC website as a recognized therapy program for that organization,” she said.

