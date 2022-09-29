Public hearing Tuesday on proposal for Mt. Crawford’s largest housing development ever

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Mount Crawford’s planning commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday night for a proposed housing development that would be the largest in the town’s history.

A developer is hoping to build 211 townhomes off of Parsons Court which will eventually become Parsons Street and be connected to Friedan’s Church Road.

“The last development that we had was in 2008 and that was about 50 homes out in Saddlebrook. The current number of structures in Mount Crawford is only about 190, so that would more than double the size of the town,” said Mount Crawford Town Manager Libby Clark.

Clark said that if the project is approved it would take around eight years to complete because of the town’s restrictions on how many new water connections it can have each year.

The developer was already approved to build 54 townhomes last November on the other side of Parsons Court but work on that project has not yet begun.

“We do have a need for more housing. Whenever we do have houses come up on the market they usually don’t stay on the market very long. However, with 211 homes that would more than double the size of the town, there’s a lot to consider with that: water, police, fire, and rescue,” said Clark.

Ahead of the public hearing, Clark said from what she has heard some residents of the town are opposed to the construction of 211 homes.

“All the input I’ve had so far from the local citizens has not been in a positive manner. A lot of people feel it’s just too much growth too fast and that over double the size of the town is not appropriate at this time,” she said.

Clark said that there will be a number of factors for the planning commission and later the town council to consider when it comes to a proposal of this size.

“If approved it would be a significant increase in tax base with personal property and real estate tax. Also, I assume the citizens in the area would visit our local businesses which would generate sales tax,” she said. “However, you also have to look at the increased amount of fire calls, rescue calls, police calls, how it’s going to affect the schools, and then traffic as well.”

The Planning Commission will hold the public hearing at the Town Municipal Building Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

