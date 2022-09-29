Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County.

Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.

SVBC’s Executive Director Kyle Lawrence says the goal is to expand on existing trails and create new ones, resulting in around four miles of trail for hiking, biking, and horseback riding.

“It’s really important to create more accessible trail opportunities, we’ll be building trails that are far less steep, that have a more consistent tread, are wider and so it’s going to be a more accessible beginner-intermediate friendly experience for trail visitors and that’s something that doesn’t exist in a lot of places,” Lawrence said.

SVBC is responsible for the remaining $60,000 for the project, which in total costs $300,000.

So far, the nonprofit has received a million dollars in grant funding over the last decade for various trail improvement projects around the Shenandoah Valley.

Lawrence says construction in Shenandoah County is aimed to start in early 2024.

