Valley Program for Aging Services adding robotic companion pets to dementia care kits

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pets can provide comfort when living alone, especially to those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, even when those pets are robotic.

That’s according to a national study published in 2020 conducted by over ten research facilities including James Madison University.

Thanks to grant funding from healthcare company Merck, Valley Program for Aging Services in Harrisonburg recently added four of these robotic dogs and cats which will go to caregivers of community members with dementia.

The 2018 research project conducted by JMU at a long-term care facility found that the companionship provided by the animals can reduce anxiety and agitation.

“If a person has always loved animals and yet can’t have one anymore because of where they’re living and their ability to care for them, having a pet that they can touch that they can hold while recognizing that it’s not real but still enjoying it can provide a lot of comforts,” VPAS Programs Director Joyce Nussbaum said.

Nussbaum says the animatronic cats and dogs also provide a conversation piece for caretakers and patients, and the dementia care kits also include activities and toys that stimulate problem-solving and creativity, for those who do not prefer robotic animals.

