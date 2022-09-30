American Red Cross volunteers help amid Hurricane Ian destruction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Charlottesville area are offering help to the millions affected by Hurricane Ian.

Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross says volunteers are making the trip from Virginia to Florida.

“The needs of these communities is going to change and that’s when additional volunteers or resources from the commonwealth will be leaving,” McNamara said. “Red Cross volunteers are going through a pretty significant amount of training before they’re able to deploy. However, we know that this response is going to be much more when you’re dealing with this magnitude of devastation”

Monetary donations help: “Our goal is to try to purchase materials from as close to the impacted areas as possible. That’s another way that we inject financial resources and money into those communities to help their local economies,” McNamara said.

As well as blood donations: “We know that there are going to be hundreds of blood drives that are gonna be canceled in the state of Florida as a result of this storm. By rolling up your sleeves and donating blood you’re not only helping hospitals like UVA and Sentara, you’re also helping to make sure that the hospitals in the state of Florida have the resources they need,” McNamara said.

