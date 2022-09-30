American Red Cross volunteers help amid Hurricane Ian destruction

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in the Charlottesville area are offering help to the millions affected by Hurricane Ian.

Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross says volunteers are making the trip from Virginia to Florida.

“The needs of these communities is going to change and that’s when additional volunteers or resources from the commonwealth will be leaving,” McNamara said. “Red Cross volunteers are going through a pretty significant amount of training before they’re able to deploy. However, we know that this response is going to be much more when you’re dealing with this magnitude of devastation”

Monetary donations help: “Our goal is to try to purchase materials from as close to the impacted areas as possible. That’s another way that we inject financial resources and money into those communities to help their local economies,” McNamara said.

As well as blood donations: “We know that there are going to be hundreds of blood drives that are gonna be canceled in the state of Florida as a result of this storm. By rolling up your sleeves and donating blood you’re not only helping hospitals like UVA and Sentara, you’re also helping to make sure that the hospitals in the state of Florida have the resources they need,” McNamara said.

Click the following to donate blood, money or volunteer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian
Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian
Kudzu along Route 33 in Elkton.
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
Hurricane Ian
Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open.
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week
Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week
The aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL which is now cut off by the mainland
Hurricane Ian continues to slam the southeast US
The aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL which is now cut off by the mainland
Ian's Aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL