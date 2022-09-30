Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

The owner invites all friends, students, and local customers to stop by the new Little Italy...
The owner invites all friends, students, and local customers to stop by the new Little Italy location.(WHSV)
By Noah Harrison
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday.

Owner Sandra Diaz-Hernandez said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry.

“This is a family thing,” she said. “This is something that we know what we’re doing.”

Despite economic uncertainty and four-decade-high inflation rates, Diaz-Hernandez never thought twice about opening her doors.

”It’s always a good time when you serve good food. There’s never a bad time for us because we know what we’re doing, and we know we have a lot to give to our customers and friends. They will not regret being here with us,” she said.

Diaz-Hernandez wanted to assure customers that Carmen, the Little Italy manager of 20 years, has moved to the new location to ensure that the same great-tasting food continues there.

She invites all friends, students, and local customers to stop by their new location: 182 Neff Avenue #W3, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian
Gov. Youngkin declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian
Kudzu along Route 33 in Elkton.
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
Hurricane Ian
Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL which is now cut off by the mainland
Hurricane Ian continues to slam the southeast US
The aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL which is now cut off by the mainland
Ian's Aftermath on Sanibel Island, FL
(FILE)
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
A $10,000 grant from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has allowed the shelter to install new tile...
Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week