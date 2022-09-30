Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local favorite restaurant, Little Italy, opened new doors in Harrisonburg on Friday.

Owner Sandra Diaz-Hernandez said this expansion is a continuation of her family’s long legacy in the restaurant industry.

“This is a family thing,” she said. “This is something that we know what we’re doing.”

Despite economic uncertainty and four-decade-high inflation rates, Diaz-Hernandez never thought twice about opening her doors.

”It’s always a good time when you serve good food. There’s never a bad time for us because we know what we’re doing, and we know we have a lot to give to our customers and friends. They will not regret being here with us,” she said.

Diaz-Hernandez wanted to assure customers that Carmen, the Little Italy manager of 20 years, has moved to the new location to ensure that the same great-tasting food continues there.

She invites all friends, students, and local customers to stop by their new location: 182 Neff Avenue #W3, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

