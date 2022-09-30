Grant County residents killed in head-on crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- A man and woman from Grant County, West Virginia were killed in a head-on crash on Thursday night in Frederick County, Virginia.

According to investigators, a car driven by Jerry Burke, 85, of Petersburg was traveling east in the west bound lanes on Northwestern Pike (Rt. 50) near Stony Hill Road when it collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pick-up truck around 8:20 p.m.

Janet Burke, 86, of Petersburg was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Jerry Burke was taken to Winchester Medical Center and died several hours after the crash.

“It is always sad to see people pass away on our roadways,” wrote Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland in a press release. “It is believed that Mr. Burke had crossed over Rt. 50 when he came off Rt. 259 and inadvertently went across the eastbound lane of Rt. 50, Northwestern Pike and turned right onto the westbound lane while easting eastbound on Rt. 50.”

The sheriff said Christopher Konka, 27, Tina Konka, 24, and their seven-year-old daughter were transported to Winchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

One witness called 911 to report the wrong-way driver and said it appears speed was also a factor in the crash. According to investigators, the witness attempted to parallel Burke’s vehicle in the eastbound lanes and had reached speeds as high as 72mph in a 55mph zone.

