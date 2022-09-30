Hurricane Ian continues to slam the southeast US

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Hurricane Ian made its first US landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast in Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 150 mph. Coya Costa is about 25 miles west of Fort Myers and 90 miles south of Tampa.

Since then, Ian crossed the central Florida peninsula and weakened into a tropical storm Thursday morning. It then moved into the Atlantic and restrengthened into a hurricane Thursday evening before making landfall again Friday afternoon in Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 with maximum winds of 85 mph. Georgetown, South Carolina is located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Ian has brought catastrophic flooding, winds, and storm surge to the Florida Gulf Coast as some areas received up to 20 inches of rain and storm surge above 12 feet. It’s left some areas unrecognizable and left barrier islands completely cut off from the mainland.

Here are some of the rainfall totals that have been seen in the southeast with Hurricane Ian:

TownRainfallTownRainfall
New Smyrna Beach, FL19.50″Daytona Beach, FL12.10″
Warm Mineral Springs, FL18.20″Venice, FL11.90″
Englewood, FL18.10″Folly Beach, SC9.50″
Wauchula, FL17.90″Merrimon, NC7.50″
Arcadia, FL15.50″Emerald Isle, NC6.70″
Titusville, FL13.30″Charleston, SC5.80″
Port Charlotte, FL12.10″North Charleston, SC5.70″
Orlando, FL12.10″Cedar Island, NC5.50″

Some peak wind gusts from Hurricane Ian:

TownWind GustTownWind Gust
Cape Coral, FL140 mphDaytona Beach, FL81 mph
Punta Gorda, FL124 mphTampa Bay, FL76 mph
Sarasota Bay, FL106 mphFolly Beach, SC73 mph
Venice, FL104 mphCharleston, SC68 mph
Fort Myers, FL100 mphSouthport, NC65 mph
Sebring, FL86 mphMount Pleasant, SC65 mph
Fort Sumter, FL85 mphWrightsville Beach, NC58 mph
Lakeland, FL81 mphNorth Tybee Island, GA58 mph

