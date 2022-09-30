Hurricane Ian continues to slam the southeast US

(WHSV) - Hurricane Ian made its first US landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast in Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 150 mph. Coya Costa is about 25 miles west of Fort Myers and 90 miles south of Tampa.

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

Since then, Ian crossed the central Florida peninsula and weakened into a tropical storm Thursday morning. It then moved into the Atlantic and restrengthened into a hurricane Thursday evening before making landfall again Friday afternoon in Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 with maximum winds of 85 mph. Georgetown, South Carolina is located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

Update: Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) and an

estimated minimum central pressure of 977 mb (28.85 inches). pic.twitter.com/TNk43VBHUG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2022

Ian has brought catastrophic flooding, winds, and storm surge to the Florida Gulf Coast as some areas received up to 20 inches of rain and storm surge above 12 feet. It’s left some areas unrecognizable and left barrier islands completely cut off from the mainland.

Here are some of the rainfall totals that have been seen in the southeast with Hurricane Ian:

Town Rainfall Town Rainfall New Smyrna Beach, FL 19.50″ Daytona Beach, FL 12.10″ Warm Mineral Springs, FL 18.20″ Venice, FL 11.90″ Englewood, FL 18.10″ Folly Beach, SC 9.50″ Wauchula, FL 17.90″ Merrimon, NC 7.50″ Arcadia, FL 15.50″ Emerald Isle, NC 6.70″ Titusville, FL 13.30″ Charleston, SC 5.80″ Port Charlotte, FL 12.10″ North Charleston, SC 5.70″ Orlando, FL 12.10″ Cedar Island, NC 5.50″

Some peak wind gusts from Hurricane Ian:

Town Wind Gust Town Wind Gust Cape Coral, FL 140 mph Daytona Beach, FL 81 mph Punta Gorda, FL 124 mph Tampa Bay, FL 76 mph Sarasota Bay, FL 106 mph Folly Beach, SC 73 mph Venice, FL 104 mph Charleston, SC 68 mph Fort Myers, FL 100 mph Southport, NC 65 mph Sebring, FL 86 mph Mount Pleasant, SC 65 mph Fort Sumter, FL 85 mph Wrightsville Beach, NC 58 mph Lakeland, FL 81 mph North Tybee Island, GA 58 mph

