Hurricane Ian continues to slam the southeast US
(WHSV) - Hurricane Ian made its first US landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast in Cayo Costa, Florida Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum winds of 150 mph. Coya Costa is about 25 miles west of Fort Myers and 90 miles south of Tampa.
Since then, Ian crossed the central Florida peninsula and weakened into a tropical storm Thursday morning. It then moved into the Atlantic and restrengthened into a hurricane Thursday evening before making landfall again Friday afternoon in Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 with maximum winds of 85 mph. Georgetown, South Carolina is located between Myrtle Beach and Charleston.
Ian has brought catastrophic flooding, winds, and storm surge to the Florida Gulf Coast as some areas received up to 20 inches of rain and storm surge above 12 feet. It’s left some areas unrecognizable and left barrier islands completely cut off from the mainland.
Here are some of the rainfall totals that have been seen in the southeast with Hurricane Ian:
|Town
|Rainfall
|Town
|Rainfall
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|19.50″
|Daytona Beach, FL
|12.10″
|Warm Mineral Springs, FL
|18.20″
|Venice, FL
|11.90″
|Englewood, FL
|18.10″
|Folly Beach, SC
|9.50″
|Wauchula, FL
|17.90″
|Merrimon, NC
|7.50″
|Arcadia, FL
|15.50″
|Emerald Isle, NC
|6.70″
|Titusville, FL
|13.30″
|Charleston, SC
|5.80″
|Port Charlotte, FL
|12.10″
|North Charleston, SC
|5.70″
|Orlando, FL
|12.10″
|Cedar Island, NC
|5.50″
Some peak wind gusts from Hurricane Ian:
|Town
|Wind Gust
|Town
|Wind Gust
|Cape Coral, FL
|140 mph
|Daytona Beach, FL
|81 mph
|Punta Gorda, FL
|124 mph
|Tampa Bay, FL
|76 mph
|Sarasota Bay, FL
|106 mph
|Folly Beach, SC
|73 mph
|Venice, FL
|104 mph
|Charleston, SC
|68 mph
|Fort Myers, FL
|100 mph
|Southport, NC
|65 mph
|Sebring, FL
|86 mph
|Mount Pleasant, SC
|65 mph
|Fort Sumter, FL
|85 mph
|Wrightsville Beach, NC
|58 mph
|Lakeland, FL
|81 mph
|North Tybee Island, GA
|58 mph
