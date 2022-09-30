Rainy weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Generally cloudy and cool to start with temperatures rising into the 50s. Cloudy for the afternoon and still cool with highs only around 60. Breezy for the day. We will stay dry for at least the morning. At the earliest, rain will start to move in from east to west between 3-7pm. So some outdoor events and Friday night football games will be impacted. Rain looks to be more light to steady to start. We do have a lot of dry air to fight off initially but it will move in from east to west. It will be cool as winds increase into the evening and overnight. Gusts at times 15-30mph. Rain turns more steady into the evening and it will be a cool rain. Chilly with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Heavy rain at times overnight with gusty winds. This is when we will have the heaviest rain so a long duration event but a short duration for the heaviest rain, which is also why flooding is not a concern.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. We will have some showers for the day but dry air will be working in for several hours during the day in the mid levels of the atmosphere. What this means is that this will cut down on the intensity of the rain Saturday. So expect more of some light showers, and drizzle for the majority of the day. It will still be cloudy and damp but more of a lull in the steadier showers.

Feeling very cool with the wind. Wind gusts at times 15-35mph. Gusts up to 40mph possible on the highest ridge tops. Highs only in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a cool, rainy, and damp day. Moisture makes a return from west to east late afternoon and evening so showers should start to turn more steady and scattered between 5-8pm. Cool with temperatures staying in the 50s. The breeze turning lighter. Staying rainy overnight and cool with overnight lows in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. Waves of rain continue throughout the day. Another washout day. Cool with highs in the mid 50s but fluctuating down with any rain. Breezy for the day. There will be some breaks at times but a rainy, damp day. Staying rather cloudy for the evening with scattered showers and temperatures remaining into the 50s. Overnight lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: A cloudy and cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Scattered showers will be more on and off so more breaks at times into the day. Still a cloudy and cool day, a light breeze. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain should finally start to taper off by mid to late afternoon. Cloudy and cool with more of a few isolated showers into the evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Any remaining showers should be tapering off very early. Then some breaks in the clouds for the afternoon. Still cool with high temperatures around 60. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. Clearing overnight.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and a few clouds. Plenty of sunshine for the day and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s and chilly overnight. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: An abundance of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 50s. Staying sunny for the day and comfortable with highs near 70. A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 60s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.