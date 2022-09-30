UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial

(FILE)
(FILE)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms.

“So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better, faster, which is really a gap in our ability to treat this disease,” Dr. Jackson said.

The drug is an SSRI antidepressant, which was researched at the start of the pandemic by UVA scientists to help reduce inflammation associated with COVID-19.

You can find more information about the Activ-6 trial here.

