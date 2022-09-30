Valley farmers prepare for weekend rains

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Local farmers are amongst those preparing for the effects of Hurricane Ian in the Valley this weekend.

While some are concerned about the winds, Lee Hartman, a winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard, is worried about how the excessive rain will impact the grapes, so he and his crew spent Wednesday and Thursday picking as many as possible.

“Yesterday, we brought in about 18 tons of grapes,” he said.

Hartman anticipates continuing picking until the rains move in. He explained that if the grapes are exposed to high amounts of rain, they will start to absorb the water, and ultimately, they could burst causing a slew of problems.

”That can lead to rot issues. It can lead to insects coming in and trying to eat them up. They can start fermenting on the vines. You can have mildew, and mold and rot problems,” he explained.

Picking the grapes is only the start of this “all-hands-on-deck” operation.

“All [the fruit] needs to be processed,” he said. “It needs to be pressed. The skins need to be separated from the juice. The juice needs to go to tanks.”

Hartman wanted to remind people that vineyards and wineries are just like any other farm, and the weather impacts them the same way.

“Early in the season, you worry about frost. Between May and June, that dictates the quantity of fruit you can have and the quality moving forward,” he mentioned.

Hartman said the ripening season after June is when the quality of the grapes is revealed. He said thanks to good weather the last few weeks, he is impressed with the quality of fruit they have harvested, and he is confident it will make some good wines.

