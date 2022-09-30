Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Mission homeless shelter in Staunton is finishing up renovations to its kitchen that will reopen next week. A $10,000 grant from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has allowed the shelter to install new tile flooring, replace drywall, and repaint the kitchen.

“At times we’ve served up to 60,000 meals a year because we do serve as a soup kitchen for walk-ins and so we serve literally thousands of meals every month. Having these will really enhance the longevity of our dining services program,” said Susan Richardson, Executive Director of Valley Mission.

The kitchen renovation comes on the heels of other improvement projects like the construction of a new playground and the refinishing of the shelter’s dayroom floors. The shelter also hopes to purchase new kitchen appliances in the future.

“Our goal this year has really been to enhance the physical space for our clients so not only do they feel more at home but its a more relaxed and efficient environment,” said Richardson.

Over the last week, the shelter’s kitchen has been closed because of the renovation and Richardson said that the community has stepped up to help fill the gap.

“We’ve had a wonderful community outreach and outpouring of support. We’ve had a number of restaurants who’ve been providing food for the clients. They all seem to really enjoy it, it’s different, it’s a change of pace, so while the logistics on the front end were a bit challenging we’ve excelled through the week,” she said.

The shelter currently has around 65 clients staying there and said that number has been increasing and will likely continue to do so heading into the winter.

“We’ve seen an uptick in our folks who are living here but also in the people who are having meals. So at any given meal, we have at least 20 people who eat here who are not residents,” said Richardson.

Richardson said she and her staff are excited about the work that has been done to the shelter and looks forward to being able to improve the services they offer to those in need.

“We’re excited to help more people, give them a better space to live in, and a better space for our staff as well. We’re really happy to be able to do this while we have the money. It’s nice to make these improvements and to have the community’s support,” she said.

For anyone looking to help out Valley Mission this winter, Richardson said in addition to monetary donations the shelter is in need of paper products, hygiene items, umbrellas, ponchos, and ice melt.

