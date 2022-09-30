Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open.

The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.

“The city has a ton of hills and we know the traffic is always on the increase, so this always allows folks a safe route that’s pedestrian-friendly to cut from one side of town to the other,” said Parks Project Manager for Waynesboro, Stephanie Seltzer.

The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018, when VDOT awarded the city a grant to begin funding. The newest expansion isn’t it for the trail.

“Right now, under development there are two other sections of greenway - one that goes to the south to connect to Ridgeview Park and one that goes north to connect North Park to Basic Park,” said Seltzer.

Seltzer said about 60,000 people use the trail annually, and with the recent expansion and future work, they expect that number to increase.

