Broadway farm prepares for Ian impacts

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “Even though we have had a spectacular year for growing these crops it is sort of hitting at a bad time to damage those crops really,” farmer Jackson Lohr said.

While most of the area will see rain because we have been so dry lately flooding is not a concern.

“These sheep have to get their [pregnancy] checks on Monday so it is important for us to get those sheep in the barn so they will be dry when that comes because it is not that fun working wet sheep,” Lohr said.

The focus of the farm is on the sheep but rain could impact the harvest.

“With the crops especially, it is going to make it a lot harder to get in the field. We are going to have a lot more mud and this time of year is really when harvest starts to pick up corn and soybeans, particularly so it is going to be a lot more difficult to get out in the field and get those crops harvested,” Lohr explained.

The worst-case scenario for the farm would be losing power.

“For these animals here, for the cattle that is not a huge issue, just making sure they have access to water is the big thing. If the power goes out the pumps go out, and the wells go out,” Lohr said. “This becomes more of an issue with the chickens because they are completely climate controlled. It is important to make sure they are on the right light cycles, they are getting all the water they need, they are getting the feed to them and we can’t do that without electricity.”

In preparation for the rain, you may see more farm vehicles on the road than usual.

“Being behind a piece of equipment can be really comparable to two stop lights in a city. It doesn’t take a whole lot of time, usually, we will try to pull to the side of the road when it is safe but patience is key,” Lohr added.

