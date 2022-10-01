Company offers advice for dealing with water damage

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Remnants of Hurricane Ian brought wind and rain to Virginia, leading to a wide array of damage.

If you experience flooding in your home, experts encourage you to follow the “right away” process: This is sorting and placing items from the flooded out parts on the curb.

“Try to keep the home contents, furniture, construction, and demolition debris in one pile, household hazardous waste in another pile, and vegetative debris in another. That really helps expedite the process,” Crowder Golf Vice President Reid Loper said.

Loper also encourages people to listen to advice from local and county authorities.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kudzu along Route 33 in Elkton.
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
(File)
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Hurricane Ian
Remnants from Hurricane Ian will bring a rainy weekend ahead

Latest News

Athletic exhibit at the Augusta Military Academy Museum
Augusta Military Academy Museum boosting community involvement
Faye and Floyd Coppage started Breaking Chains Addiction and Recovery
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County
WHSV EndZone Week 6: Band of the Week
WHSV EndZone Week 6: Band of the Week
Endzone Week 6 - Beyond The Huddle
Endzone Week 6 - Beyond The Huddle