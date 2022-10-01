Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 PM Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr.

The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive.

“I am just so glad we’re not hurt,” said Resident Brittney Floyd to her neighbor Candice Smith as they shared a warm embrace.

What started as a normal late-night conversation.

“I was next door at my neighbor’s house who happens to be my best friend and we were just talking about the day,” said Floyd.

Turned into a nightmare.

“We just heard the loudest sound I’ve ever heard in my whole life,” explained Floyd. “And it got real dark and came out in the hall and we could see the sky and fell the rain.”

A tree fell and crashed into Floyd and Smith’s living rooms.

“If we would’ve been sitting in that living room,” added Floyd. “We probably not be here right now.”

Floyd screamed for her kids who were next door closer to where the tree landed.

“Climbing over the limbs and the ceiling and the installation just trying to get out of the house to my kids,” said Floyd.

All 4 families who live in the complex were present. There were 7 kids, 5 adults, and 3 dogs and no one was hurt.

“It’s just kinda scary because you never know what step you take keeps you safe,” said Floyd.

And although they are happy to be alive, many questions remain.

“Where do you start over? How are we going to do this? School just started; Christmas is coming up,” explained Floyd.

Bringing up many emotions.

“Because I don’t know what we’re going to do and I’m just having to lean on others and faith,” added Floyd.

The apartment complex’s landlord Natalie Durham said they recently cut down 12 trees around the area to prevent such an accident. However, they were not able to cut the tree that fell because it wasn’t on her property line.

Durham’s main priority is to find a place for all four families to stay. Click Here if you wish to donate to the families.

