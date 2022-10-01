Gameday Coverage: JMU dominates Texas State, improves to 4-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team improved to 4-0 after another impressive win Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated Texas State, 40-13, at Bridgeforth Stadium in front of a sellout crowd of 25,188.

Latrele Palmer carried the ball 27 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns while Todd Centeio completed 15-of-25 passes for 257 yards while adding a 52 yards and a score on the ground.

JMU was led defensively by linebacker Taurus Jones who recorded a team-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and picked up and interception. Linebacker Jailin Walker had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

James Madison remains undefeated on the season. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Arkansas State for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Saturday (October 8) with TV coverage airing nationally on NFL Network.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.