Gameday Coverage: JMU dominates Texas State, improves to 4-0

The James Madison football team improved to 4-0 after another impressive win Saturday afternoon.
The James Madison football team improved to 4-0 after another impressive win Saturday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team improved to 4-0 after another impressive win Saturday afternoon.

The Dukes defeated Texas State, 40-13, at Bridgeforth Stadium in front of a sellout crowd of 25,188.

Latrele Palmer carried the ball 27 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns while Todd Centeio completed 15-of-25 passes for 257 yards while adding a 52 yards and a score on the ground.

JMU was led defensively by linebacker Taurus Jones who recorded a team-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and picked up and interception. Linebacker Jailin Walker had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

James Madison remains undefeated on the season. The Dukes are scheduled to visit Arkansas State for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Saturday (October 8) with TV coverage airing nationally on NFL Network.

