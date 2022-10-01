Staunton High School gets its first ever parent-teacher association

By Simone McKenny and Cora Dickey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School has a Parent Teacher Student Association for the first time ever. It will work directly with the school’s administration while the students are able to collect volunteer hours during association events.

The group got off the ground with the help of Sami Hopkins whose son is a junior at the high school. The mother of 5 says school clubs and activities do everything on their own.

“They have had quite a bit of success on their own but just not enough. Them trying to do everything on their own, it stretched a lot of the teachers and sponsors thin,” Hopkins said.

Staunton High’s PTSA meets on the first Monday of the month. The meeting on Oct. 3 will be at 6 p.m. in the SHS cafeteria.

Some upcoming events with the PTSA include:

  • A homecoming tailgate
  • Split Banana fundraiser on Oct. 12 (10% of all sales from 6-close will go to PTSA)
  • Silent Auction
  • Trunk or Treat
  • After Prom
  • Graduation party

“We have a long list of things we want to bring back to the high school for the kids, we want to get the kids involved in all of this,” Hopkins said

To learn more, you can reach out to stauntonhighpta@gmail.com

