Bridgewater opens ODAC play with 27-17 win over Hampden-Sydney

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, Bridgewater football opened ODAC play with a 27-12 victory over Hampden-Sydney.

The Eagles remain unbeaten in 2022 and improve to 4-0 overall and 1-0 against ODAC opponents. Bridgewater had another stellar game on defense, forcing four turnovers. The Eagles defense has now caused 20 total turnovers over the first four games.

On offense, Bridgewater dominated the Eagles in rushing yards and held the ball for nearly ten more minutes than the Tigers.

Bridgewater senior quarterback Malcolm Anderson went 10-of-18 for 121 yards and two rushing touchdowns while junior quarterback Jaylen Wood went 5-of-9 for 105 yards. Redshirt junior cornerback Aaron Moore recorded nine solo tackles while Val West had six solo tackles.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday when they face Shenandoah at Jopson Athletic Complex.

