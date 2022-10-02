Drying out for the most part

SUNDAY: Scattered showers for the evening and chilly with temperatures in the 50s. Showers beginning to taper as we go through the evening with only a few spotty showers left over for the overnight. Patchy fog for the evening and overnight. Staying breezy for the night. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Some clouds throughout the day with an isolated shower possible in the Valley as the remnants of Ian form into a coastal low off the East Coast. Cool and breezy for the day but temperatures will be up from the past few days. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and some clouds. Breeze calms with sunset. Adding more clouds throughout the night with a few spotty showers for the evening and overnight. Chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty showers and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy for the evening and cool with temperatures in the 50s. A few spotty showers in the evening, drying out for the overnight. Broken clouds through the overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Adding more sunshine for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds. A beautiful and comfortable day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few clouds for the evening and cool with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s. Clear skies overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun with a couple of clouds in the afternoon and warm. Beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s. Mild for the evening with a few clouds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Clear skies overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Adding some clouds for the afternoon as a cold front crosses. A comfortable day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Becoming mostly clear for the evening and overnight and very chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SATURDAY: Starting out with some clouds and very chilly. Temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun of clouds throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Very chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. This may be the first night most places see frost for the season.

