Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian

He plans on providing care for pets and strays alike
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) -As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida, a man from Lerona is braving the wreckage to rescue pets that have been left behind or lost as people evacuated from their homes. Brandon Riffe and the Animal Disaster Relief Coalition are flying down south and working with local organizations to save the animals. However, this is not his first time going into disaster scenarios. He’s been rescuing pets since 2018 and, since then, has gone into at least 10 natural disasters for this purpose. He says the ultimate goal is to unite these pets with their owners.

“Like I said, we work with local shelters to try to... If they do have an owner, they have a chance to reclaim their pet or find their pet... ‘Cause, you know, some of these happen so quick.”

We’ll be staying in touch with Riffe to hear more about his rescue mission.

If you would like to help support his efforts, he has provided the links below:

https://donorbox.org/animal-disaster-relief

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/adrc18

https://www.facebook.com/animaldisasterreliefcoalition/

