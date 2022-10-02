One more day of rain

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with periods of rain. Temperatures remain in the 50s. The remnants of Ian will begin to move east, bringing back periods of rain throughout the day. The day will be a washout. Turning breezy in the afternoon as temperatures remain in the 50s, fluctuating with rain. Rainy for the evening with temperatures remaining in the 50s. Rain will begin to lighten up throughout the evening and move out overnight with only an isolated shower left over. Plenty of clouds overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Remaining breezy throughout the day.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and very chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day and windy. Winds will gust at 25-35 mph. Staying chilly with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and some clouds. Breezy to start with winds calming during the evening. Staying mostly dry, with only an isolated shower lingering for the evening and overnight. Plenty of clouds overnight and very chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Keeping the clouds around into the afternoon and turning milder. Highs in the low to mid 60s. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Some clouds for the evening and turning mostly clear overnight. Very chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and cool. Temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with plenty of sun and a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Comfortable with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Cool for the evening falling into the 50s under clear skies. Adding a few clouds into the overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Some clouds into the afternoon and warm. A beautiful day! Highs in the low to mid 70s. Turning clear overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and cool. Temperatures rising into the 50s. Adding some clouds in the afternoon and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s!

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Lots of sunshine in the afternoon with a few passing clouds. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

