Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past year.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
Kudzu along Route 33 in Elkton.
Elkton man looks to address Kudzu infestation along Route 33
(File)
Grant County residents killed in head-on crash
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
The owner invites all friends, students, and local customers to stop by the new Little Italy...
Continuing a family legacy: ‘Little Italy’ expands in Harrisonburg

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast