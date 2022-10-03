Broadway family vacationing in Florida during Hurricane Ian: 4-year-old boy reports

Bryson Cash reports on Hurricane Ian in Florida.
By Noah Harrison
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Cash family was vacationing in Disney World when Hurricane Ian hit.

The area they were in did not see the worst of the storm, but they definitely felt Ian’s impact.

4-year-old Bryson Cash said the storm was scary, but he still fared the weather to give people back home the scoop.

In a video, Bryson can be seen outside wearing a poncho and giving the weather report during the storm.

“Breaking news!” he said. “You do not want to go outside... Listen to me because the pool is closed. The parks are closed. The whole trip is dangerous.”

Derrick Cash, Bryson’s dad, said he and his wife, Heather, tried to make the video but failed. Then Bryson stepped up.

“Bryson was like ‘I can do it, dad’. We put a poncho on him. He grabbed the TV remote and on the first try... It was pretty amazing,” Derrick said.

Bryson said there were “strong winds” and just a little rain, but by Friday it was “sunny again”, and he and his family were able to enjoy their vacation.

“After the hurricane came, we went and saw the characters,” he recalled.

He said his favorite was Pluto, and he does want to be a meteorologist when he grows up.

