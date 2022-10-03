CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries

The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to the coronavirus.(WIS)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is scrapping another of its responses to the pandemic.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its country-by-country COVID-19 travel health notices that it began issuing early in the pandemic.

The reason: Fewer countries are testing for the virus or reporting the number of COVID-19 cases. That limits the CDC’s ability to calculate travelers’ risk, according to the agency.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said the agency will only post a travel health notice for an individual country if a situation such as a troubling new variant of the virus changes CDC travel recommendations for that country.

The CDC still recommends that travelers remain up to date on vaccines and follow recommendations found on its international travel page.

That page divides countries into three categories – practice usual precautions, enhanced precautions or avoid nonessential travel.

Restrictions such as testing and quarantine requirements greatly slowed international travel earlier in the pandemic, but many countries eventually lifted those rules for fully vaccinated and boosted people to increase tourism.

In early 2020, before vaccines were available, the United States barred people who had recently been in any of more than three dozen countries. In 2021, the U.S. instead began requiring people to test negative for COVID-19 shortly before boarding planes to the U.S. That rule too was eventually dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after car crash on Saturday
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
Faye and Floyd Coppage started Breaking Chains Addiction and Recovery
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump files $475 million defamation lawsuit against CNN
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
Residents are furious because they would rather have commute routes get better for everyone.
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
Tulsa police say a teen was killed Friday night in the city's fourth homicide within the past...
2 more victims found after shooting at Oklahoma homecoming
Broadway High School in Rockingham County.
Broadway to consider solar farm proposal that would power high school