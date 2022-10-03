Community Spotlight: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit has dedicated the last eight years to granting more access to experiences in the arts for K-8 students in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“All of our programmings are done during the school day, to ensure that if a student is in school they are going to have the opportunity to have an artistic experience during their school day,” Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley Director J.R. Snow said.

Snow says Any Given Child actively collaborates with the current arts curriculums in schools like music and dance but also wants to provide a time for students to explore other opportunities in the diverse field that is the arts.

“We don’t just bring in musicians or dancers or actors to think about performing arts, we also take students to museums, we bring in visual artists to work with students,” Snow said.

Over 10,000 students in the Valley have also had the chance to experience one-of-a-kind shows through a partnership with James Madison University’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts.

“Through partnerships and through the belief in the community that arts are important for young people we’ve been able to make those connections and ensure that students have those experiences that they didn’t have before AGCSV was here,” Snow explained.

And potentially through those experiences, find their identities.

“Maybe seeing an artist on stage allows them to think about themselves as an artist and sign up for a class or be able to get out into the community and do artistic things with members of our community,” Snow said.

AGCSV’s biggest fundraiser of the year is coming up in October, the 8th annual Lip Sync Battle in the Burg, which has drawn in thousands of community members for a night of fun and a good cause.

“We’re excited to bring it to the community this year again, one night only to celebrate the arts and to raise some money and just have a good time together and bring a community of people together who care about students, who care about the arts, and who also enjoy having a really good time,” Snow said.

The 8th annual Lip Sync Battle in the Burg is on Wednesday, October 26th at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg.

