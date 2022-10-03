EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 7: Luray vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of unbeaten Bull Run District teams will meet in week seven of the high school football season.

Luray and Central are scheduled to square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and coming off a dominant performance when Luray defeated Stuarts Draft, 49-0, in last Friday’s EndZone Game of the Week. The Falcons are 6-0 overall after earning a hard-fought, road win at Broadway in week six.

Kickoff between the Bulldogs and Falcons is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Central High School.

