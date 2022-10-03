Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project

FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - Some third-graders at Fulks Run Elementary School are working to make a difference in their school and community.

Building a walking and biking trail at the school started as just an idea from one student, but quickly turned into a class-wide initiative to make that idea become reality.

“We’re making progress,” Evan said.

Evan, William and Annalee have taken the lead on this project. They’ve created a petition to show support for the trail and have even reached out to the community for help.

“Calling different businesses to get quotes on gravel, and rock dust, and mulch, and benches, and no littering signs,” Alisa Sims, Fulks Run Elementary School Principal, said.

The trail would be located next to the playground on the school’s campus, connecting with the existing track. It would give the students the opportunity to have somewhere different to walk during recess and P.E., but it would be open to the public as well.

“Having an area that families could bring and be able to have their kids bike, or walk, or sit on the bench in a nice, shady pine tree area is something we want to be able to offer,” Sims explained.

The project is still in the planning phase. Right now, students are working on mapping out the distance of the trail and getting exact measurements.

They do have a timeline for when they would like to have it completed, though.

“We’re hopefully going to have it done in spring, before spring,” Evan said.

Their teacher, Mrs. Ritchie, said she’s proud of her students and all they’ve accomplished.

“It’s just been so enjoyable to watch them problem solve and work together, and really communicate with each other and listen to each other. I’ve just kind of been the guide on the side. This project has really been theirs,” Anita Ritchie said.

The students have already raised some money for the trail project.

“We’re trying to raise money by doing fundraisers,” Annalee said. “We did one at movie night, and we put the bucket out for money. We did one at the bike rodeo.”

According to a press release sent out on Sept. 16, they had already raised $160 from their families, church members, and other community members. One student was also able to get excavation equipment lined up through his father for $200.

The students still have other fundraisers in the works, too.

There will be a school auction on Nov. 19, where the kids will have a lollipop tree set up to raise money.

If you would like to help the students out with the trail project, you can call the school and ask for Sandy Knight or mail a check to Fulks Run Elementary. Just make sure the Memo says bike trail.

