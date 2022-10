ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person has died after a two-car crash in Rockingham County on Saturday.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 and Indian Trail Road.

The victim’s identity has not been released by VSP.

We’ll keep you updated.

