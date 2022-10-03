RPS leaders to discuss curriculum changes, transgender policy proposal

Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.(Richmond Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond School Board will discuss a variety of topics during Monday night’s meeting.

One of those items on the agenda is RPS’ plan to take up a resolution to condemn Governor Youngkin’s proposed transgender policy changes.

Among the proposed changes: Schools can only recognize a transgender student’s gender if their parent has requested it in writing. Otherwise, teachers cannot refer to students by different names or pronouns.

VDOE receives thousands of comments on transgender policy propsoal

The policy also says that if a child is seeing a counselor for gender-related issues, a parent must know.

A student’s identity also cannot be changed on school records without a legal document from parents.

The school board resolution says it rolls back a trans student’s ability to choose which pronouns they use, which bathrooms they use, and which sports they play.

For more information, click/tap here for the model policy.

Also, during the meeting, board leaders will discuss whether to keep or ditch the current curriculum.

This is all in an effort to address the division’s SOL scores.

Based on data, the school board received, the administration is recommending that the division stays the course with the math and science curriculum in addition to reassuring that teachers can work with the administration as they make adjustments to learning. Also, adding that teachers wouldn’t be disciplined for doing that.

Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after car crash on Saturday
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
Tree falls on Apartment Complex in Lynchburg
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex

Latest News

Children participating in Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley activities
Community Spotlight: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley
The Fulks Run Elementary School track is near where the new trail would be created.
Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project
Fulks Run Tell Me Something Good
Fulks Run Tell Me Something Good
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 3
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 3