Undefeated Dukes shift focus to Arkansas State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The undefeated James Madison football team is gearing up for another road test in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes are preparing to pay a visit to Arkansas State Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) and the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

JMU remains unbeaten during its first season at the FBS level after a 40-13 trouncing of Texas State this past Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes are now 4-0 overall and received 39 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, while garnering 30 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll. Sunday’s polls mark the most votes JMU has ever received in either poll, as it increased its vote total from last week by 35 in the AP Poll and 19 in USA Today’s, per JMU athletics.

However, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes still have room to improve.

“We just need to have a better week of practice,” said Cignetti, during Monday’s Sun Belt coaches Zoom media session. “I thought last week’s week of practice was just okay. I think in every area we have gotta be just a little more focused, a little more sense of urgency and go down to Arkansas State and execute better than we did on Saturday.”

Saturday’s game at Arkansas State is the first of two straight road games for the Dukes. JMU will visit Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 15 for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

