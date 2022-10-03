Undefeated Dukes shift focus to Arkansas State

The undefeated James Madison football team is gearing up for another road test in Sun Belt play.
The undefeated James Madison football team is gearing up for another road test in Sun Belt play.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The undefeated James Madison football team is gearing up for another road test in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes are preparing to pay a visit to Arkansas State Saturday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) and the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network.

JMU remains unbeaten during its first season at the FBS level after a 40-13 trouncing of Texas State this past Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes are now 4-0 overall and received 39 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, while garnering 30 votes in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches’ Poll. Sunday’s polls mark the most votes JMU has ever received in either poll, as it increased its vote total from last week by 35 in the AP Poll and 19 in USA Today’s, per JMU athletics.

However, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said the Dukes still have room to improve.

“We just need to have a better week of practice,” said Cignetti, during Monday’s Sun Belt coaches Zoom media session. “I thought last week’s week of practice was just okay. I think in every area we have gotta be just a little more focused, a little more sense of urgency and go down to Arkansas State and execute better than we did on Saturday.”

Saturday’s game at Arkansas State is the first of two straight road games for the Dukes. JMU will visit Georgia Southern on Saturday, October 15 for a 4 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after car crash on Saturday
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
Faye and Floyd Coppage started Breaking Chains Addiction and Recovery
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County

Latest News

WHSV EndZone Week 6: Band of the Week
WHSV EndZone Week 6: Band of the Week
WHSV EndZone Week 6: Cheerleaders
WHSV EndZone Week 6: Cheerleaders
Women in Sports: Hannah Chappell-Dick
Women in Sports: Hannah Chappell-Dick
Our annual State of JMU series takes a look at the James Madison field hockey program.
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, October 2