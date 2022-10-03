VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, according to state police. The Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 82-year-old Richard S. Smith of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.