VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light...
A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, according to state police.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero, according to state police. The Oldsmobile had a green light.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 82-year-old Richard S. Smith of McGaheysville, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after car crash on Saturday
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
2022 season
The first fall foliage report for 2022
Faye and Floyd Coppage started Breaking Chains Addiction and Recovery
New addiction recovery group hoping to fill need in Shenandoah, Page County

Latest News

Children participating in Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley activities
Community Spotlight: Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley
The Fulks Run Elementary School track is near where the new trail would be created.
Fulks Run Elementary School students spearhead trail project
Fulks Run Tell Me Something Good
Fulks Run Tell Me Something Good
Monday night’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at George Wythe High School.
RPS leaders to discuss curriculum changes, transgender policy proposal