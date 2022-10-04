Community Counseling Center celebrates 50 years in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Counseling Center in Harrisonburg is celebrating 50 years of service in 2022.

Since opening in 1972 the Community Counseling Center said it has served over 15,000 residents of the Friendly City and Rockingham County.

“In addition to traditional counseling which we do for adults, children, families, and couples, we also do some court-ordered services, those include anger management courses and those are groups,” Martin said. “We also have substance abuse groups and supervised visitations.”

The Community Counseling Center was the first of its kind to open in Harrisonburg and it continues to provide services to the community on a sliding scale for those without insurance.

”With the pandemic and how it’s affected everybody mental health care is a high priority and there’s a lot of problems with anxiety and depression, especially among children,” Brain Martin, executive director and licensed professional counselor at the Community Counseling Center said.

The Community Counseling Center hopes to continue serving Harrisonburg and Rockingham while expanding on the services it provides.

”We wanna look at maybe starting new groups for people we were looking at doing an adolescent group for folks with depression and anxiety,” Martin said.

Martin said although the way mental health is viewed has changed in the last 50 years, much of what the center does to help residents has stayed the same.

For more information on the Community Counseling Center, you can visit the website or call 540-433-1546 for help.

