Goodwill Industries of the Valleys gives tips on Halloween shopping without breaking your budget

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a few weeks away, and whether you do or don’t have your costume picked out, you might be looking for some affordable ways to celebrate this year like shopping secondhand.

“You can find a lot of different pieces to say mix and match if you have an idea of what you want to be,” Chelsea Moran, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, said. “Or maybe you don’t have an idea where maybe you find like a cute witch hat so then you decide, ‘Hey I’m gonna be a witch,’ so then you know what to look for.”

The National Retail Federation says this year, Halloween spending is expected to reach a record 10.6 billion dollars, with consumers planning to spend an average of $100 on things like costumes, candy, and decorations.

Moran says when shopping at Goodwill or other resale stores, you can get more bang for your buck with items that have multiple uses.

“These pieces, maybe you can use throughout the year they don’t have to be a one-and-done for your Halloween costume, and that’s the only time you wear it. Or, it’s something where maybe you have some items yourself and you just need to find the perfect shirt or perfect accessory to finish off your costume,” Moran explained.

Moran also says another reason to shop at Goodwill for Halloween or any time of the year is to support local programs and job training.

“You’re helping those individuals who are looking for a job, maybe they don’t have a job or they need some new skills to gain a better job,” Moran said. “So, you by shopping and getting your Halloween costume or just shopping throughout the year you are supporting those programs to help individuals right in Harrisonburg.”

Goodwill Industries of the Valley has a specific section of their website for Halloween costume inspiration and DIY projects. You can find out more by clicking here.

