HCPS celebrates Farm to School Week by eating local

Harrisonburg City Public Schools is partnering with local farmers all week to teach students...
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is partnering with local farmers all week to teach students about how food grows in the Valley.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, schools across Virginia are eating locally grown lunches in their cafeterias.

Farm to School Week is a state-wide program put on by the Virginia Department of Education that provides resources and education about healthy eating, agriculture, and the environment to students.

“It really helps us connect our students to where their food comes from,” Andrea Early, director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said. “That looks like many local foods on our menu. We do purchase locally all through the school year, but we really emphasize those local foods on our menus during this week.”

HCPS is partnering with local farmers all week to teach students about how food grows in the Valley.

“We have activities involving farmers coming out to school gardens, students visiting with them and just learning a little bit more about how their food grows and where it comes from,” Early said.

Early said Monday’s menu had apples from Showalter’s Orchard, a sausage sandwich from Baker Incorporated with peppers and onions from the Shenandoah Valley Produce Auction, and vegetable beef soup from Glendor Farms.

”It helps us to support our local economy and support our local farmers. That’s really important to keep our dollars here in the Valley as much as we can and it also allows us to serve a really fresh, delicious product to our students,” Early said.

For more information on how the Virginia DOE helps schools celebrate Farm to School Week visit their website.

