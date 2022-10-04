HCPS receives gold status for employee wages

Gold status is the highest level an employer can earn from Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign.(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools received gold status on Tuesday from the Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign.

Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign defines a living wage as “the minimum wage a worker must earn in order to adequately provide the basic necessities for themselves and their families without outside assistance.”

Gold status is the highest level an employer can earn from Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign.

“We want our staff and our employees to earn a living wage,” Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for HCPS said. “To be able to pay their rent, pay their mortgage, buy their food, pay their living expenses off the wages that they earn from us.”

For HCPS, moving up to gold status means its lowest-paid employees now make at least $13.50 an hour, along with health benefits.

As teacher shortages continue to impact schools nationwide, HCPS said they do not want their employees to need a second or third job to survive.

“We try to provide a living wage to our employees, we try to provide benefits to help attract and retain the employees that we have,” Shaver said.

