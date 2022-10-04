H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven.
VHSL
Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs
Region 5D
16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
Region 3C
4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
7. Turner Ashby (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
----------
10. Fort Defiance (3-2 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
11. Broadway (1-4 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
15. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-6, Shenandoah District)
Region 2B
1. Luray (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Bull Run District)
2. Central (6-0 Overall, 4-0 Bull Run District)
3. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
6. Stuarts Draft (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
8. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 0-2 Bull Run District)
----------
9. Page County (2-4 Overall, 0-3 Bull Run District)
10. Mountain View (0-3 Overall, 0-0 Independent)
Region 1B
2. Buffalo Gap (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Riverheads (3-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)
WVSSAC
The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs
Class A
7. Petersburg (5-0 Overall)
15. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)
----------
t24. Pendleton County (2-3 Overall)
26. Moorefield (2-3 Overall)
