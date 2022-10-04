H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football rankings entering week seven.

VHSL

Top eight teams in each region qualify for the playoffs

Region 5D

16. Harrisonburg (0-6 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Staunton (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

5. Spotswood (4-1 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

6. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

7. Turner Ashby (3-2 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

----------

10. Fort Defiance (3-2 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

11. Broadway (1-4 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

15. Waynesboro (0-6 Overall, 0-6, Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Luray (5-0 Overall, 1-0 Bull Run District)

2. Central (6-0 Overall, 4-0 Bull Run District)

3. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

6. Stuarts Draft (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

8. East Rockingham (2-4 Overall, 0-2 Bull Run District)

----------

9. Page County (2-4 Overall, 0-3 Bull Run District)

10. Mountain View (0-3 Overall, 0-0 Independent)

Region 1B

2. Buffalo Gap (4-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Riverheads (3-1 Overall, 1-0 Shenandoah District)

WVSSAC

The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the playoffs

Class A

7. Petersburg (5-0 Overall)

15. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)

----------

t24. Pendleton County (2-3 Overall)

26. Moorefield (2-3 Overall)

