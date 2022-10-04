Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation gets grant for African American history project

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has received a $74,000 grant from the National Park Service to go toward its Long Road to Freedom Project which will highlight African American History around the Valley.

“You can’t talk about the Civil War without talking about slavery and that struggle from Civil War to Civil Rights for the African American population so we think that telling this story is unbelievably important,” said Keven Walker, CEO of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

The project has been in the works since 2018 and the foundation is partnering with other local organizations to create the Long Road to Freedom Trail which will mark sites across the Valley from Winchester to Highland County that are relevant to African American history in the region.

“What we want to do is use this trail to highlight the good works of organizations that have been working to preserve African American history for many years. We want to guide visitors to those grassroots interpretive sites so they can explore the Valley through the eyes of African American history,” said Walker.

According to Walker, the foundation will be putting in 35 exhibit panels and 24 visitor kiosks at different sites up and down the Valley. The foundation will also apply for eight state historic markers and hopes to add more sites to the tour.

The tour will also include a unique technological component to allow visitors to learn more about each of the sites.

“People are going to be able to interface with this historic trail by dialing a number on their cell phone. That cell phone will then act as their personal tour guide and they’ll be able to hear some of these stories audibly and explore more in-depth some of the background information. They’ll be able to use maps and photographs,” said Walker.

Work on the trail will begin immediately and the hope is to launch the project sometime next year.

“The thing that we’re most excited about is that this is really an opportunity for us to show how history can bring people together and how we are one people. This is one aspect of our new interpretive theme for the national historic district which is one story told through a thousand voices,” said Walker.

