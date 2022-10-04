Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland and Ukraine, at Hampden Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.(Scott Heppell | AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to the AP he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm details of the project.

The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by British newspaper The Times of London.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

___

Azzoni reported from Madrid.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
The car flipped twice, then caught fire
One dead after car crash on Saturday
A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a red light...
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
The Cash Family was vacationing at Disney World when Ian hit.
Broadway family vacationing in Florida during Hurricane Ian: 4-year-old boy reports
Residents are furious because they would rather have commute routes get better for everyone.
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville

Latest News

New research claims that harassment has long been a part of women's soccer.
Report: US Soccer ignored abuse of women and girls
FILE - Twitter is banning ads that deny the scientific consensus on climate change, the social...
Report: Musk proposes to proceed with Twitter takeover
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 4
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 4
FILE - Alondra Nelson speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Jan. 16, 2021, in...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’