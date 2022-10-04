Special Olympics Virginia Shenandoah Region to host ‘Super Games’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Area Special Olympics athletes will be showing their skills and competing in the ‘Shenandoah Super Games’ this upcoming weekend.

The Super Games will feature athletes competing in soccer, volleyball and bocce, along with skills competitions.

In his first year as director for the Shenandoah region, Mike Gangloff encourages the community to come out and support, either as volunteers for the event or just to cheer the athletes on.

“Special Olympics’ vehicle is sports and that’s what we’re all about to include people with intellectual disabilities, and this is their chance. They’ve been practicing and training hard in the fall for these sports, and we want people to come to see what Special Olympics is all about,” Gangloff said.

The Shenandoah Super Games are Sunday, October 9, at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg. The grand opening ceremony begins at 10 a.m., and the competition starts at 10:45 a.m.

