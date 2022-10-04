Strong cold front end of the week

**The growing season will likely end this weekend with frost and freeze for the area by Friday and Saturday nights**

TUESDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Staying generally cloudy throughout the day with a few spotty to scattered showers moving north to south and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s and fluctuating with rain. This will be a cool day. Still rather breezy for the day with winds letting up around sunset. Cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Remaining showers should taper off by sunset. Partial clearing through the overnight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Still breezy for the day but temperatures will be more mild. More sunshine for the afternoon with just a few passing clouds. A beautiful and comfortable day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly clear and cooling quick for the evening, turning pleasantly cool with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s. Clear skies overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun with a couple of clouds in the afternoon and warm. Beautiful with highs in the low to mid 70s. A really nice day and finally winds relax. Mild for the evening, mostly clear and temperatures falling into the 60s. Clear skies overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: **Friday night, widespread freeze across the Allegheny mountains. Likely a widespread frost for our West Virginia areas with lows in the low to mid 30s. For the Valley a patchy frost in the mid to upper 30s and likely low 30s at low spots and the base of any terrain.**

Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and turning windy as a cold front crosses. This front will cross dry with the exception of an isolated shower for the Alleghenies. High temperatures will be dependent on the timing of the front. Right now, it will still be a comfortable day with highs in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70 for the Valley. Turning mostly clear for the evening as winds let up overnight.

Lows in the low to mid 30s for our West Virginia locations with a widespread frost and some at freezing, especially along the Alleghenies. For the Valley lows in the mid to upper 30s with at least a patchy frost. Low 30s possible at the base of any hills or ridges, or low spots.

SATURDAY: Starting clear and cold with some frost. Temperatures rising in the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cooling quick in the evening into the 40s and clear. Cold overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s. A widespread frost expected with freezing temperatures for our West Virginia locations. More isolated freezing for the Valley at low spots, at the base of any terrain or hill.

SUNDAY: A cold start with frost, temperatures rising into the 40s and an abundance of sunshine. Staying sunny for the day and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A nice fall day. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s and clear skies. A good night to get a view of the full moon. Clear overnight and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost likely again.

