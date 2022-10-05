Aaron Moore helping Bridgewater soar in 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Eagles are undefeated this season as the defensive unit sets records in Virginia and beyond.

One standout player has been key in helping the Eagles soar in 2022.

Aaron Moore is a redshirt junior safety who transferred to Bridgewater in 2020, after spending his first year at Division II Glenville State. With 23 solo tackles and three interceptions over the first four games, Moore has helped put the Eagles defense on the map in the ODAC Conference and beyond.

“It’s cool that I have good stats but the only thing I care about is the ring I’ll have on my finger after we go 10-0,” said Moore.

Moore did not see the game field during his first season at Glenville State. When he arrived at Bridgewater, he was sidelined by injuries throughout the following season. In 2021, Moore stepped up as cornerback, recording 11 solo tackles and one interception.

In 2022, Moore started playing safety for Bridgewater. Now, he is helping lead the Eagles on defense as the team gains national attention. After opening ODAC play with a 27-17 win over Hampden-Sydney, Bridgewater leads the nation- in all divisions- in turnover margin and takeaways.

“He’s capitalizing on those chances,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “He’s doing the right things and he’s where he needs to be... the plays are in front of him and he’s making those plays.”

At just 5′7′' and 180 pounds, Moore is a testament to the power of dedication, patience, and hard work.

“Size doesn’t matter as long as you can hit hard,” said Moore. “If you can hit really hard and run as quickly as anyone else... it doesn’t matter.”

Moore and the Eagles are back in action on Saturday when they host ODAC rival Shenandoah. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Jopson Field.

