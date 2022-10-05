Dukes thriving in national spotlight

The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
The James Madison football team is gearing up for its first-ever Sun Belt Conference game.
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After going undefeated in its first four games, James Madison football has been the subject of national attention.

The Dukes have made a statement debut in the Sun Belt Conference, starting with a thrilling 32-28 win over App State. This past weekend, JMU continued its winning ways with a dominant 40-13 victory against Texas State.

Over the past two weeks, JMU has received 43 votes in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll while earning 41 votes in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. This weekend, the Dukes face their next Sun Belt opponent, Arkansas State. The Dukes will gain even more recognition when NFL Network broadcasts Saturday’s game against the Red Wolves.

“National exposure is a great thing for our University and our athletic program,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “I’m glad NFL Network picked the game up, we’re looking forward to it.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday in Jonesboro. Fans can follow the Dukes live on NFL Network.

