Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
(STOCK)
Marijuana is legal in Virginia, but employer drug testing may not be lenient
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and...
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
Residents are furious because they would rather have commute routes get better for everyone.
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
FILE - Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on...
Senators call for stronger rules on off-the-books suspension
Pilot sues Southwest after colleague exposes himself
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume