Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed town home development

The proposal will now go in front of Mount Crawford’s Town Council on Nov 14.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Mount Crawford community showed up at the town planning commission meeting to give their feedback on a proposed townhome development. The development would bring 211 townhomes to town.

The developer wants to put the development off of Parson’s Court and be connected to Friedan’s Church Road. If it is built it would more than double the size of Mount Crawford.

About a dozen people spoke in opposition of the development with only one speaking in favor.

The residents in opposition had concerns about water run-off and not enough sewage. They were also weary of the impacts it would have on fire, rescue, and law enforcement in the town.

“I’m highly against this I think this will ruin our town and everything Mount Crawford stands for,” a resident against the development said.

The one in favor of this project said Mount Crawford needs more places to live and believed this development would move the town forward.

”In the next 30 years, I have something to develop, something to build, something to create you know we’re leaving behind a better America for our children,” the resident in favor of the project said.

Ultimately, the planning commission requested denial of the project.

The proposal will now go in front of Mount Crawford’s Town Council on Nov 14.

