Pick your own chestnuts at farm in Rockingham County

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - “So many people say I grew up with these and if I just known I would have been here sooner. I’ve missed them for so long,” Matthew Jefferson, co-owner of East Rockingham Chestnuts, explained.

A family business is bringing back family traditions.

“Chestnuts is something that if you talk to your grandparents, everybody had chestnuts back in the day but nobody recently so we wanted to bring that back,” Jefferson explained.

East Rockingham Chestnuts started in 2014 and has produced thousands of pounds of chestnuts since then.

“We have about 13 acres planted in chestnut trees, so we have almost 600 trees,” Jefferson said.

Each tree planted and each chestnut is picked by the family.

“Really, just an experience we wanted to bring back to the Valley. We didn’t know much about it getting into it so we did a lot of reading and preparation. So far it is okay. We will see how it goes for the next couple of years,” Jefferson said.

The farm will have a table at Dayton Days (10/8) on Saturday. On Saturdays and Sundays the farm is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people to come out and pick their own.

“We ask people to wear closed toe shoes, not to climb in the trees and pick the nuts off the ground,” Jefferson explained.

Read more about East Rockingham Chestnuts by clicking here.

