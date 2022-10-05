Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury.

On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants that were executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona.

Michael Paul Donovan, 45, of Fishersville

§ 18.2-178.1 (A) Obtaining money by false pretense.

§ 18.2-22. Conspiracy to commit felony.

Donovan is listed as the bail bonds service CEO on its website.

Richard Edward Moore, 45, of Fishersville

§ 18.2-178.1 (A) Obtaining money by false pretense.

§ 18.2-22. Conspiracy to commit felony.

Timothy Wayne Shipe, 36, of Staunton

§ 18.2-178.1 (A) Obtaining money by false pretense.

§ 18.2-22. Conspiracy to commit felony.

Timothy Wayne Donovan and Santos Vicente Putul-Ax were both arrested at Nexus Services for obstruction of justice during the execution of search warrants. Moore and Donovan were released on $50,000 secured bond. Timothy Shipe was released on $5,000 unsecured bond. Santos Putul-Ax is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Santos Vicente Putul-Ax,18, of Fishersville

§ 18.2-460 Obstruction of justice without force.

Timothy Wayne Donovan, 67, of Fishersville

§ 18.2-460 Obstruction of justice without force.

“Currently there is no threat to the community. Authorities will be on location in Fishersville and Verona throughout the day searching and collecting evidence,” said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

This is a developing story. Right now investigators are releasing very little information about the nature of these charges. Stay tuned as WHSV works to learn more.

Editor’s Note: No mugshot was provided for Timothy Wayne Shipe.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.