Shenandoah National Park preparing for fall foliage visitors

What to expect with this year’s fall foliage
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is preparing for an influx of visitors to see the leaves as they start to change colors.

The fall foliage season is where the park sees a quarter of its yearly visitation numbers.

The park says all campgrounds and reservable sites are booked every weekend through the closing date, but people can still come out to see the colors.

“A lot of people are going to be coming out just to see the fall colors and don’t think that there’s a day or a time that’s better than others, because like I said before, with the different elevations and factors that go into it you’re going to see fall color all fall season,” SNP Visual Information Specialist Allysah Fox said.

Shenandoah National Park posts a fall broadcast every week to keep visitors up to date. It also recommends buying a pass ahead of time online.

